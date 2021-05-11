Jack Joseph Kautz

FRENCHTOWN - Jack passed away May 8th from cancer. He was diagnosed in early November with small cell carcinoma and wasn't expected to live long. With Dr. Thomas's care and a will to live, Jack had six special months with his family.

He was born in Butte on July 7, 1983 and grew up in Missoula. He attended public schools and graduated from Hellgate High School in 2002. Jack's interests ranged from AP History to welding and machining. He began a career in the Forest Service between his junior and senior year of high school fighting fire on the Lewis and Clark National Forest in Choteau.

After a semester of college at Montana Tech in 2004, he decided his hands were not dirty enough. Upon learning that the Navy offered a program to become a machinist, Jack joined and was assigned to the USS Carl Vincent Aircraft Carrier based in Bremerton, WA. This was as close to Montana as he could get. The carrier was reassigned to Norfolk, VA via the Persian Gulf. This took him around the world and he summarized this with, “Dad, there is a hell of a lot of water in this world.”