Jack L. Green II

Jack L. Green II, better known as “Papa” in his later years, was widely viewed as a business genius as well as an honored father, grandfather, brother, and husband. Jack passed away on March 29, 2023 with his loving wife Kori Green, beside him through his final days.

Jack was born on June 20, 1949 in Missoula, Montana to Pat and Jack Green, the middle child, between Susan and Luanne Green. Even in his early years, Jack was forming some of the hobbies and interests that stuck with him until his last days. Jack's love for the water began as a child in the form of water skiing and boating, which inspired him to build his own lake house on Flathead Lake, where he spent many happy summers.

Jack graduated from Hellgate High School in 1967 and then went on to attend college and law school at the University of Montana, graduating in 1974 as the class president. Jack did some legal work, but found his true talent elsewhere: in the world of business. Jack founded numerous businesses at a very young age, excelling in real estate and restaurant ownership.

In 1981, Jack became the father of Laura Green. Then, in 1983, Jack was blessed with a second child, Jack III. After becoming a father, Jack dove straight back into his passion of building businesses with even more motivation than before. Jack was extremely hard working, but his children were his true priority. Eventually, Jack moved to Arizona to be closer to his children, where he founded what would become the largest home health capitation company in the country.

Jack may have been a genius in the business world, but he had much more to offer than that. Specifically, as a classy ladies' man, his looks and romantic skills attracted more women than we can count. He could charm with merely a wink of the eye. Eventually, Jack found the love of his life, Kori Johnson, who then became Kori Green, in 2013, giving Jack two stepsons, Trevor and Kolton as well as a daughter-in-law, Willow. Jack moved back to Missoula with Kori where he enjoyed her fantastic home cooked meals every night, which he loved to share with his faithful dog, Sammy.

In 2011, with the birth of his granddaughter, Ann, Jack became the best version of himself. Ann brought out the kindest, most loving sides of Jack that his family had ever seen. Jack's fun spirit and compassionate heart made him the best grandfather in the world. Jack's knack for dancing and making up songs was brought to the surface with his granddaughter. The next 12 years were some of the happiest of his life.

Jack died next to the love of his life as a successful businessman, loving husband, supportive father, stepfather and the best grandpa that anyone could ask for.

In loving memory of her “Papa”, by Ann Nichols, 12 years old.

We would like to extend a special thank you to the caring and compassionate staff of Partners in Home Care for their professional and loving end-of-life care.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Pat Green; nephew, Dave Faulkner; brother-in-law, Kevin Gordon; and nephew Matthew Gydas.

He is loved and survived by his wife, Kori Green; his children, Laura Nichols (Eric) of Arizona, Jack Green III of California; his children's mother, Lacy Green; his granddaughter, Ann; his stepchildren, Trevor Johnson (Willow) and Kolton Johnson of Missoula; his sisters, Susan Warshaw (Richard) of Alexandria, VA and Luanne Hintz (Jay) of Turah; sisters-in-law, Kim Gordon, Karen Wilson (Kurt), Kathy Poole (Rob), and Kris Gydas (Ed); numerous nieces and nephews.

Jack will be missed, but the many memories that we have will never be forgotten.

A graveside service and celebration of Jack's life will be held privately later this month.

Arrangements are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.