PALMDALE, Calif. — Jack Randall Jordan passed from this life Aug. 13, 2018. He was born Jan. 23, 1959, in Fort Sumner, New Mexico.
Jack is survived by his beloved wife Jena Kay McCain Jordan; his son Casey Jordan (Candice); grandchildren Aislin and Clayton; his daughter, Tracy Jordan; his stepson Aaron Kugler and stepdaughter, CJ Kugler; his father, Paris D. Jordan; sister Jo Thwaits (Dennis); brothers James Jordan (Cathy), Jon Jordan (Tracy) and sister Janna Garcia as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his mother, Jo Nelle Jordan and his brother Jeffrey Jordan.
He retired from the United States Air Force and was working at Edwards Air Force Base at the time of his passing. He loved sports and in his spare time was a football coach and mentor to his family and players wherever he lived. Jack was a diehard Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco Giants fan. A celebration of life was observed in California at his favorite place. A private interment will follow at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.