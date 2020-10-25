Jack Ray Tuholske

Jack was an autodidact, too. He took up baseball, photography, rock and ice climbing, mountaineering, gardening, cooking, telemark skiing, fly fishing, hunting and guitar. Jack wasn’t one for lessons; he learned by doing. And while he didn’t really master any of his leisure pursuits, he was pretty darn good at all of them (though he never did figure out when to plant his ski pole). Things didn’t always come easily to him, but few things in life do. One thing about Jack is that you could always see him working at it, with gritted teeth and sweat on his brow. Perhaps that’s why he was also a consummate napper.

Jack imparted his love for the outdoors to his family, and they enjoyed many, many adventures together – and plenty of mishaps, too. Jack is the only guy we know whose wife has been helicoptered off a mountain. Twice. Many of those escapades have been etched into family lore; ask any Tuholske about The Broken Canoe Incident and you’ll probably just get a wink and a knowing smile in reply. Jack was at his happiest bushwhacking and off-route, with his family usually trailing behind and murmuring to each other, “Why is this fun?”