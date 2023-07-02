A Celebration of Life for Jack Svendsen will be at 1 pm at Polson Community Church, 1814 1st St. E., refreshments to follow and burial at Lakeview Cemetery, 2000 Hillcrest Dr., Polson. Jack was born in Williston, ND just across the border to Froid where he grew up. Jack started his career in banking while going to college in Havre working later in Missoula, Columbia Falls and Billings retiring From Mountain West Bank in Missoula in 2012. Jack married Judy Mossestad in 1966 and their daughter, Jody Lynn, was born in 1975. Jody and her husband, Josh Hayes, gave Jack his 2 grandsons, Judson and Jonah. He was very proud of his family. Jack died at his winter home in Phoenix on Christmas Day 2022 with his family by his side.