VICTOR — Jack Wemple, 80, of Victor passed away on Nov. 29, 2019, surrounded by his family. Jack had fought a courageous battle with cancer for this past year and even took his last elk on opening morning, turning down a bull for a “good eating calf.”
Jack was born in Missoula on Jan. 20, 1939, and graduated high school in Corvallis in 1957. He was a tremendous athlete in Corvallis and married his high school sweetheart and the head cheerleader, Shirley Santobena during his senior year. They had been married 62 years at his passing. His family had settled in Montana after arriving in a covered wagon, making his great-grandchildren seventh generation Montanans.
Jack enrolled in the Army National Guard at 19 and was always a great patriot to this country he loved. A consummate entrepreneur, Jack and Shirley built their first business in Hamilton and expanded to Helena in the service station and gas business known as Jacks Union 76 in the early 1960s. Their first son of three, Rick, was born in 1958, followed by Joey, in 1962, and Jon, in 1964.
With a lifelong passion for the outdoors, Jack began to train and mentor under Erv Malnarich of Hamilton in the outfitting and guiding business in the rugged Moose Creek drainage of the Selway Bitterroot Wilderness. Turning a passion into a business in 1968, Jack and Shirley purchased their own area in the Selway and worked side-by-side building Wildlife Outfitters. Moving to Victor soon after, they built the year-round guest ranch and lodge known as Wildlife Adventures, while operating the Northwestern Outfitters and Guide School as well. For 35 years, Jack worked right along with hundreds of guides and wranglers he had hired. Hard work was never avoided, and he was still throwing 75-pound hay bales around like a 20-year-old until he got sick. Jack truly was one of the best elk hunters on the planet. He often said it was better to be lucky than good — but he was indeed both. He hunted and was good friends with industry legends like: Elmer Keith, Jim Zumbo, Jack Atcheson, Jim Charmichael, and even Teddy Roosevelt IV!
Jack sat on many boards and committees for the industry organizations over the years, serving two terms as president of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association; was on the advisory board for the launch of the newly formed Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation; sat on the board of Directors for Safari Club International; and worked numerous bills through the legislature. He was well respected across the country and truly a pioneer in the outfitting industry.
After retirement, Jack continued to enjoy hunting and fishing and working outdoors. He loved his family and friends and was always there to help when needed. He followed his grand-kids around the state for athletics and other events and would always jump in to help his sons in their businesses, or fix something that was broken. He was tough as nails but a kind, gentle soul at the same time. While fighting cancer, he truly loved the time spent with the tremendous staff, nurses and doctors’ Snyder and Kaufman at the Montana Cancer Center in Missoula.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Wemple, sons Rick Wemple (Kim) Victor, Joey Wemple (Debby) Victor/McCarthy, Alaska, Jon Wemple (Tiffani) Victor; and grandkids Robin Nixon, (Washougal, Washington) Bryan Wemple (Fruita, Colorado) Drew Wemple (Missoula) A.J. Wemple (Victor) Korey Hayden, (Hamilton) Michael Wemple (Victor) Haylea Wemple (Victor) and eight great grand-children. He is proceeded in death by his parents J.F. Wemple, Johnnie Higgins and brother Duard Wemple.
There will be a private family service for Jack next spring in the Bitterroot Mountains. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.