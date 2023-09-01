Jacob Gilbert Myllymaki

Jacob Gilbert “Gil” Myllymaki, a retired rancher and Navy Fireman 1st Class, of Belt, passed away on August 27, 2023, at the age of 96.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 5 at Big Willow Cemetery, with a reception to follow at the Belt Senior Center.

Gil was born in Belt on April 16, 1927, to Jack and Hannah (Wargelin) Myllymaki. He was 100% Finn; the son of a son of a son of a pioneer. His family moved to Butte, where he grew up. Being a miner’s son in Butte, during the height of the Great Depression gave him the strength, tenacity, work ethic, and morals that would help carry him throughout his life.

After losing his mother as a young man, he worked on various family farms in the Belt and Stanford areas, until he was of age to join the U.S. Navy. He was part of the Amphibious Forces attached to the 6th Marine Division stationed aboard LCI-691 in the South Pacific. After serving his country, he returned home, and continued to work on ranches, until he was able to get his own. He ranched in the Bitterroot for many years.

When Gil was 12, he was leading a horse down the road in Korpivaara, just outside of Belt, when he came upon a girl, about 10, who was bringing coffee out to the men working the fields. He didn’t know it at the time, but that girl, Dolores Koskela, would be the love of his life. They would eventually marry, and start their own family in 1950. They took on the world together, side by side, ups and downs, for 64 years, until her passing in 2014. They raised their five children, passing down the same kind-hearts, integrity, and Finnish SISU that they had inherited from their own parents.

In their later years, they returned, to settle down and live out their days in Belt, where it all began. Gil filled his time with volunteer work for the local senior center, playing cribbage with his friends, and watching his great-grandchildren grow.

Gil is survived by his daughters, Jean (Paul) Charos, Gail (David) Green, and son Lee Myllymaki; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

He is preceded in death by both parents; a brother; two sisters; his wife, Dolores; and two children Jack Myllymaki and Susan Young.