Jacqueline E Hankinson Robb

Jacqueline E Harkinson Robb

TARKIO - Jacqueline E. HankinsonRobb rode up the mountain for the last time on February 21, 2021. She is reunited in death with her beloved twin brother, James, who died November 10, 1956. Jackie and Jim were born February 3, 1931 to Elmer and Clara Hankinson of Tarkio, MT. The twins attended the one-room schoolhouse at Tarkio and graduated from Superior High School in 1949.

Jackie completed a year of teacher's college in Dillon before marrying her first husband, Glann Boyes. Together, they had three children: James, Alta, and Wayne. She later married Walter Robb Jr. With the addition of Walt's three children, Jackie managed a family of eight, operated Walt's Dairy Barn in St. Regis, drove school bus, raised paint horses, and was active in 4-H.

Jackie loved horses, from her first horse, Star, to her last horse, Mr. Pazzaz (AKA Spud). She also loved to ride: shows, clinics, parades, mountain trails, or hunting; she was happiest on the back of a horse. She was always ready to ride “over one more rise.” One of her fondest memories was riding Sun River Otoe (AKA Omelet) on the Montana Centennial Cattle Drive.