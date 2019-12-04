BIG ARM — Jacqueline “Jackie” K. Baldwin, 76 of Big Arm passed away of natural causes on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 surrounded by family at St. Patrick Hospital.
She was born on March 16, 1943, in North Hollywood, California to Jack and Doris Baldwin. As a young girl she enjoyed trips to her grandparents’ farm in Illinois where she found a love for the outdoors and animals. She often shared her fond memories of fishing with her family in Woods Lake, Colorado.
Jackie grew up in Burbank, California attending John Burroughs High School. She then went on to study at San Diego State, achieving her nursing degree. Full of adventure, independence, and a love of the outdoors, she fell in love with Big Sky Country during a spontaneous trip to Montana with a college classmate. Never looking back, she went on to get married in Plains in April 1963. Jackie made Montana home until her passing.
You have free articles remaining.
Jackie spent many years in Missoula raising her family and involved in the community. She enjoyed supporting Missoula Children’s Theatre and the University of Montana. After her family had grown, Jackie permanently moved to her beloved cabin on Flathead Lake were she continued to enjoy playing Mahjong with friends, cooking, raising chickens, gardening, boating, and never missing an opportunity to go fishing. Her loyal English bulldog “Saucisse” was always by her side providing one another daily companionship.
A loving mother, and grandmother, Jackie’s love for her daughters and grandchildren were by far her greatest accomplishment bringing her tremendous pride and joy.
Survivors include her three daughters and their families, Whitney Cone, Missoula; Corinne (Michael) Mann, Tustin, California; Maura (TJ) Elam, Missoula. Lovingly known as “Moo Moo” and “Moo Ma” she is survived by her cherished grandchildren Kael and Kyan Elam, and Kenzington and Addyson Mann. In addition to her daughters and grandchildren, Jackie is survived by Jason Ray’s family (John, Mike, Daisy and Brody), of Yakima, Washington who she considered family. A celebration of her life will be held this summer on Flathead Lake.