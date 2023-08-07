Jacqueline Cora Daniel, 93, of Missoula passed away peacefully on Monday, July 31st at Beehive Homes. She was born Dec. 6, 1929, in Lovell, WY. to Willis and Eva (French) Hill. She grew up in Gt. Falls and attended high school at Florence-Carlton.

On July 13, 1945, she eloped with James D. “Jim” Daniel, and was accused the next day in church of “you stole my baby” by her new mother-in-law. They were married for 58 years, until Jim passed away in 2004. Jacquie was a dedicated Sears employee in the parts department.

and later as manager of the downtown catalog store, always excelling in customer service. She was a lifelong member of Christian Life Center and was the best Mom and the greatest Grandma ever!

Survivors include her two sons, Tim (Susan) of Stevensville and Larry (Brenda) of Missoula; grandchildren Jenny, Jamey and Erin; Jonathan, Danae, Amanda and Bradley; plus, eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday Aug. 18th at 11 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Rev. Ed Va in io officiating. A reception for family and friends will follow.