POLSON — Our beautiful mother and grandmother, Jacqueline Jean DePoe Schwarz Griffith passed away on Feb. 17, 2020.

Jean was born in Port Angeles, Washington to Geraldine Dupuis and Reginald DePoe on Oct. 1, 1929. She was a member of the Salish Kootenai Tribes. She graduated from Polson High School and attended one year of schooling at the University of Kansas.

Jean married Norris L. Schwarz in Polson and together they had three children, Sherry, Bill, and Michael. Norris later passed away from throat cancer. She then met Charles Griffith, and after 43 years together, Charlie and Jean were married on Nov. 28, 2011. Charlie preceded her in death.

Jean worked in several places in Polson throughout her lifetime: Jim’s Lunch, Prices, Telephone Company, Penny’s, Eddie’s Drug Store, Service Inc., Reum’s, and SKC college.

She was preceded in death by Norris’s parents, her daughter Sherry, stepdad Ray Fulkerson, sister Lorraine, and brothers Bob and Glen, and survived by her sons Bill and Michael, grandsons Jason (Dacee) and Adam (Jennifer), great grandsons Kailen, Shayden and Khyesin, sister Carol, brothers Doug and Bruce Fulkerson, and several nieces and nephews.