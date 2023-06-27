Jacqueline Lee Alford, 72, passed beyond harm on June 15, 2023, in Helena, MT. No service will be held at this time, though a memorial is anticipated for the fall. At her request, Jackie’s ashes will be interred next to her beloved mother, LaVerna Folstrom, in Bozeman Cemetery.

Jackie was born in Helena on March 23, 1951, and spent a free-roaming childhood within a family of aunts, uncles and cousins. With the exception of an early period in Germany, Jackie attended school in Helena, graduating from Helena High School in 1969. She continued her education at the University of Montana, where she avidly pursued a major in the arts. Her creative spirit found expression in many art forms including dance, jewelry making, ceramics, drawing, and painting. Jackie earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1974 and took her knowledge and enthusiasm to the management of a small gallery off Higgins Ave. in Missoula. She furthered her education with a teaching certificate, and later in her career obtained a Master of Fine Arts degree at University of Montana.

Jackie began teaching art in West Yellowstone, where she reveled in the wild beauty around her. Missing her connection to the places and people of Missoula, she returned there for a long career teaching in middle school, with her last position at Meadow Hill. Jackie was a dedicated and gifted art teacher, the rare sort who continually reinvented her coursework to engage the energy and imagination of her students. She took art education very seriously, encouraging application and patience in a structured yet open atmosphere. She emphasized the arts as a uniquely valuable avenue for expression and communication, taking particular care for those students who might find such connection difficult. Decades of young people benefited from her introduction to the transcendent power of art, later greeting her with real pleasure on the streets of Missoula. In 1990 Jackie’s exceptional work was recognized with Montana’s Art Educator of the Year award.

It would be no exaggeration to call Jackie a force of nature. Throughout her life, Jackie powered through repeated difficulties to embrace every possible experience. She was endlessly intrigued by new scenes, relationships, and cultures – if adventure was at hand, she was in. She traveled, every chance she had. In her heart of hearts, though, Jackie was a true daughter of Montana, drawn to every mountain range, grassland, river, and lake. She was a joyful swimmer, hiker, and skier, ready to try anything with a wild whoop of daring.

Jackie’s vivid personality won her a vast network of friends, and colleagues, many of them companions for more than half a century. She cherished these connections and treated them like family, with all the ups and downs that could entail. She was always exactly herself: immediate, transparent, forthright, and nobody’s fool. Her honesty could break through dull norms and pomposity and make you laugh out loud. She was innately imaginative, open-minded, spontaneous, and great fun. She will long be missed.

Jackie is survived by many cousins including Carmela Linguista , Frank Linguista and his wife, Candy; Gary and Silvia Russell; and Sandra Hancock. She is also survived by her former life-partner, Paul Kileen, and many dear friends, including those who surrounded her during her last weeks: Bethany Spangelo, Lissa Sather, Drake Diteman, Joe Griffin, Sherry Vogel, Mary Whittinghill, and her unfailing support Jennifer Kelleher and Kurt Scheel, as well as her beloved godchildren Brenna, Keely, and Conor Kelleher.

Donations in Jackie’s name may be made to Missoula’s arts association at https://artsmissoula.org/about/.