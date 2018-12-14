RONAN — Jacqueline Louise (Fisher) Knapp, age 77, passed away on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at St. Luke Extended Care in Ronan. She was born on Jan. 24, 1941, to Albert and Margaret (Cone) Fisher in Ronan, joining her brothers Joe and Jim.
She grew up on the family farm in the Round Butte area. She went to school in Lewiston, Idaho, and there she met and married Sam Knapp. They had one daughter Patty Knapp. After her marriage ended, Jackie and Patty moved back to Ronan, where Jackie had many friends and acquaintances.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Joe and Jim. She is survived by her daughter Patty Knapp of Lewiston, Idaho; brother Jerry Fisher of Ronan; and her aunt Lou Olson Duford of Ronan.
There are no services planned at this time; the family is planning a Celebration of Life Service in the spring. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at shriderthompson.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shrider – Thompson Funeral Home.