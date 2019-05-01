MISSOULA — Jacqueline Marie Schonbachler aka “Toots”, 78, passed away quietly in her home in on April 25, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Davenport, Iowa, to Estella and John "Jack" Killeen, Jacki lived out a happy childhood in Iowa, Ellenville, New York, and eventually Arvada, Colorado, where she met her first husband, James Michael Lamb and started a family before moving to Missoula.
Toots loved Montana. She said she knew Missoula was where she wanted to raise her two boys, (Tad and Ted) the first time she arrived here in 1966. She raised her boys with the fierce devotion only a mama bear could have for her cubs — working part-time as a school secretary so she could have fresh-baked cookies ready for her kids when they came home from school, and preparing coveted meals like tater tot casserole, bacon pancakes and her infamous, much-dreaded, stuffed peppers. She often would marvel how her boys survived her cooking.
Jacki graduated from the University of Montana in 1979 with a master's degree in education. She taught special education and third grade at Stevensville, Russell, Mt. Jumbo and Franklin schools before retiring in 2003. She enthusiastically recognized the potential of each of her students, often fostering a hidden strength, such as humor or creativity, that was unseen by others. She truly appreciated their youth, playfulness, curiosity and insistence on fairness — traits that she herself shared. If she had one wish, it would be that all of the children in the world could live in a loving home with full bellies.
She loved her grandchildren, Cooper and Nellie Lamb, without end. For the past 15 years she and her husband, Carl Arnold Schonbachler, traveled frequently between New York, Vermont and Montana, to ensure she was present for every music and dance concert, and as many swim meets, soccer, baseball, field hockey, lacrosse and football games she could manage. She was always the loudest supporter and is loved as much in Vermont by family and friends as she is here in Montana.
Toots strongly believed in thank you notes. She was at times overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support and generosity after she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, because she couldn’t keep up with her thank you notes. One of her last wishes was to say THANK YOU and express her gratitude to every one who sent her cards, gifts, flowers, shawls and food. So thank you — Jacki appreciated it all.
Jacki is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Warren Killeen. She survived by her husband and high school sweetheart, Carl Schonbachler; her two sons, Tad Lamb (Mary Lou) and Ted Lamb (Rosemary Leach); her two grandchildren Cooper and Nellie Lamb; her brother and sister-in-law Jack and Dot Killeen; her niece, Vickie Eisenrauch (Bill) and their children Emily (Ray and new baby Wyatt!) and Lizzy (Chris); her niece Karen Warren (Rob) and their children Rob (Ellen), Kate and Rachael; niece Jackie Killeen-Densmore (Steve) and her children Zach and Dan; and her nephew John Killeen (Aimee) and their children, Molly and Jack.
A mass will be held on July 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Christ of King Church in Missoula, followed by a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Montana Public Radio.