STEVENSVILLE — Jacquie Lyons passed away on Aug. 17, 2019, after an experience with cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones, at her home in Montana's Bitterroot Valley. She was 80 years old.
Jacqueline Lou Russell was born on Feb. 9, 1939, in Sioux City, Iowa. She grew up in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Jacquie moved to California in 1957 where she attended Chaffey College. There she met her first husband. She began her elementary teaching career as Mrs. Pitcher in 1970 at Walnut Avenue Elementary and later Cattle Elementary, both in Chino, California. In 1978, she met and married her beloved Ken Lyons. She taught as Mrs. Lyons until she retired in 1997. Throughout her teaching career, she earned the respect of her colleagues and the love of her many students.
After retirement in 1997, she and Ken moved to Stevensville.
Jacquie loved many things deeply and most of all her family, dear friends and her spiritual path that led her on a life journey filled with positivity and service. She was a spiritual mentor to many and she was dedicated to her "Wisdom Seekers" group. At her passing, she was the longest serving volunteer at Pantry Partners in Stevensville. In 2018 she was named Stevensville Volunteer of the Year and got to ride in a '54 Oldsmobile convertible in the Creamery Picnic Parade.
You have free articles remaining.
Jacquie was a voracious reader and loved all genres. She was a particular fan of multi-book, multi-generation sagas. She won ribbons and blessed friends and family with her beautiful crocheted afghans and projects. She was always extremely interested and knowledgeable about all that was going on in the world and was never hesitant to try new technology. For most of her life, she utilized her stunning voice to sing solos.
Jacquie is survived by Ken, her beloved husband of 40 years; her son, David (Lisa) Pitcher; daughter, Catherine Pitcher; step-son, Mark (Winnie) Lyons and brother, Jim (Cindy) Russell. She was also the treasured and adored grandmother of Justin (Erica) Ridge; Justin’s parents, Tamara and Sande Ridge; grandson, Bradley (Marina) Pitcher; and grandson, Kurtis (Sarah) Pitcher. She also leaves behind nephews and nieces, Jim, Kelly, Jaime and Todd.
A celebration of her life will be held in the summer of 2020. Family and friends will be notified. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jacquie's name to Stevensville Pantry Partners Food Bank, 3614 Alc Way, Stevensville, MT 59870 or the V Foundation for Cancer Research.
Jacquie, we know that you are now singing with the angels! Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.