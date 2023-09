James A. Boyer (75) of Missoula passed away peacefully Aug 31, 2023 in Butte, MT. He was a decorated Marine.

He is survived by his sons and daughter: Kyle, of Gilbert, AZ; Craig of Castle Rock, CO; Kristy of Phoenix, AZ. James leaves behind four grandchildren: William (16), Isabella (13), Alaina (7), and Carson (4). James was preceded in death by his son Clint.