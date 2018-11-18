MISSOULA — James A. Hamill, 72, passed away on Nov. 13 in Missoula.
He was born on Aug. 12, 1946, to Gene and Doris Hamill.
After graduating high school he joined the Navy Sea Bee's and served two tours in Vietnam.
On Sep. 2, 1967 ,he married Mary F. Alger in Anaconda and had two son's Jim Jr. And Johnny.
James was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He had nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
James was a dedicated and devoted worker. He worked Modern Machinery for 28+ yrs.
After Jim retired he could be found either in his garden or in his wood working room building furniture.
Service will take place at the Western Montana Veterans Cemetery on Monday, Nov. 19 at 11:30 a.m. Condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.