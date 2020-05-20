× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STEVENSVILLE — Long time Stevensville resident, James A. Ziegler, passed away at his home on May 7, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Jim, a child of the Great Depression, was born on Nov. 21, 1933 in Calapatria, California the third son of Hobart and Fannie Ziegler’s six children. He spent his early years in the Imperial Valley where his father worked as a foreman for the Imperial Valley Irrigation District. In 1948, his family settled in San Juan Capistrano, California where he graduated in 1951 from Capistrano High School. Following high school, Jim joined the US Army and served stateside at Ft. Sill Oklahoma during the latter part of the Korean War.

Jim earned his Associates’ degree at Chapman College and went on to become a Journeyman Electrician. He built a successful electrical contracting business in Escondido, California. And, eventually retired to Montana's Bitterroot Valley, where he built two of his homes.