STEVENSVILLE — Long time Stevensville resident, James A. Ziegler, passed away at his home on May 7, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Jim, a child of the Great Depression, was born on Nov. 21, 1933 in Calapatria, California the third son of Hobart and Fannie Ziegler’s six children. He spent his early years in the Imperial Valley where his father worked as a foreman for the Imperial Valley Irrigation District. In 1948, his family settled in San Juan Capistrano, California where he graduated in 1951 from Capistrano High School. Following high school, Jim joined the US Army and served stateside at Ft. Sill Oklahoma during the latter part of the Korean War.
Jim earned his Associates’ degree at Chapman College and went on to become a Journeyman Electrician. He built a successful electrical contracting business in Escondido, California. And, eventually retired to Montana's Bitterroot Valley, where he built two of his homes.
In addition to earning his pilot’s license, Jim was an avid and active sportsman, lettering in football, baseball, and basketball. Through-out his years, Jim was active in archery, golf, water-skiing, fishing, and snow skiing. He translated his love for football into becoming a successful coach, initially for his son’s Pop Warner team in Orange, California and for many years thereafter; including his grandson’s high school team, the Florence Carlton Falcons. In addition, he was a die-hard Montana Grizzlies fan, continuing to “coach” from his season seats.
After a brief marriage in 1957, resulting in the birth of his first two children, Jim met and married the love of his life, Bonita Barbour in 1962. Together they built a life with a successful business and were able to enjoy many years of camping, RV travel and boating. They also enjoyed entertaining their many friends, playing bridge and serving in their church; Jim being a volunteer for Carpenters for Christ.
Jim will be remembered for his integrity, honesty, generosity and hard work in all that he put his mind to. In addition to his wife Bonita, he is survived by his children: Christine Mangrich & her husband Micheal, Jeff Ziegler, Terri Binder and her husband Chris, Sheryl Stickney & her husband Paul; his seven grandchildren: Brittany Ziegler-Hastings, Jenna Ziegler, Joshua Ziegler, Jason Ziegler, Mark Mangrich, Nathan Binder and Abigail Binder; his three great grandchildren: Piper, Isla and Rowan. He is also survived by his brothers: Marvin Ziegler and John Ziegler.
Funeral services at United Methodist Church and interment are pending. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.
