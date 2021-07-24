James Albert Schonrock
LOLO ~ James Albert Schonrock, 94, of Lolo, passed away Tuesday July 20, 2021 at his home.
He was born in August of 1926 in Springfield, Minnesota to Albert and Lillian (Roggenbuck) Schonrock. He attended schools in Springfield and graduated from High School there in 1944. He enlisted in the U.S. Merchant Marines and saw service on the East coast until his honorable discharge in 1947. He then took flight training and earned his pilot's license in 1947. He was active in aviation circles in Minnesota and Montana and was a member of the Missoula Museum of Mountain Flying. After working for a newspaper in Minnesota until 1950, he then entered the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He served two years with the 7th Army Headquarters Flight Dteachment in Stuttgart, Germany. Before ending his tour of duty in Germany, he became crew chief for General Thomas T. Handy. The aircraft was a specially equipped L-5 Stinson. He was a life member of the VFW Post 209 in Missoula.
After receiving his honorable discharge from the Army, he returned to Springfield, Minnesota where he worked as plant superintendent for the local newspaper until 1965, at which time he moved to Missoula, Montana and accepted a position as lithographer and foreman for the Missoulian Printing and Litho Department. In 1972, he left that position for a job as comptroller for Jim's Used Cars of Missoula. In 1984, he joined the staff at Sunshine Motors in Missoula, and continued there until his retirement in 1990.
Survivors include one daughter, Susan of Homer, Alaska; three sons, Mark, Kurt and Scott, all of Missoula, Montana and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, LaJune of Des Moines, Iowa and one brother, Martin of New Ulm, Minnesota.
His graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Western Montana Service Veterans Cemetery in Missoula. Chaplain Steve Berry will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on www.sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com
Arrangements are under the care of Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Missoula.