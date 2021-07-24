James Albert Schonrock

He was born in August of 1926 in Springfield, Minnesota to Albert and Lillian (Roggenbuck) Schonrock. He attended schools in Springfield and graduated from High School there in 1944. He enlisted in the U.S. Merchant Marines and saw service on the East coast until his honorable discharge in 1947. He then took flight training and earned his pilot's license in 1947. He was active in aviation circles in Minnesota and Montana and was a member of the Missoula Museum of Mountain Flying. After working for a newspaper in Minnesota until 1950, he then entered the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He served two years with the 7th Army Headquarters Flight Dteachment in Stuttgart, Germany. Before ending his tour of duty in Germany, he became crew chief for General Thomas T. Handy. The aircraft was a specially equipped L-5 Stinson. He was a life member of the VFW Post 209 in Missoula.