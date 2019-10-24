MISSOULA — James (Jim) Allen Lofftus, of Turah, passed away in Missoula on Sept. 19, 2019. He was born Sept. 10, 1931, in Helena and adopted by George and Sue (Robbins) Lofftus. Jim graduated from Darby High School in 1950 and served in the Korean War as an airplane mechanic. After discharge, Jim worked for the Forest Service and sawmills in the Hamilton area. In 1956 Jim started his lifelong career as a union electrician.
On Dec. 1, 1956, Jim married Mathilda (Tillie) Viola Ebel in Missoula. Jim was very actively involved in the community throughout his life. He served as a volunteer firefighter with the Missoula Rural Fire District and on the Board of Trustees. During retirement Jim and Tillie enjoyed photography and traveling throughout the western states.
Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Tillie and their children Susan Kilcrease (Lloyd) of Missoula; David (Sharon) of Helena; Wyatt (Bev) of Renton, Washington; Lyndon of Winnemucca, Nevada. Jim will also be fondly remembered by his 12 grandchildren Danielle, Matthew, Bryan, Bridget, Elizabeth, Rosalie, Michael, Angela, Catherine, Cynthia, Kyle and Ryan; and many great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service on Nov. 2 at 1 p.m. at the Orchard Homes County Life Club at 2537 S. 3rd St. in Missoula.
Please see entire obituary at sunsetfuneralhomecemetery.com where condolences and memories may also be shared.