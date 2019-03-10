MISSOULA — On March 2, 2019, James Anthony Kostecki, at the age of 90, peacefully passed from his earthly home to be in his new home with his Savior, Jesus Christ, leaving behind family and friends whom he loved and that dearly loved him. Jim, with great dignity, spent this last year dealing with advanced stages of pulmonary fibrosis.
Jim was born in Newark, New Jersey, on Jan. 15, 1929. He left home at age 16 to join the Marine Corps and served in WWII, two tours in Korean War, and retired after a tour in Vietnam on Oct. 31, 1968. Jim met the love of his life, Dotty Waldo, while stationed at Quantico, Virginia, and they married on Nov. 29, 1963. After retirement from the Marine Corps, Jim and Dotty moved to Missoula, to raise their sons David, Rick, Jim and Ken. Jim worked a second career of 25 years at Anaconda/Champion Lumber Mill retiring a 2nd time on Oct. 31, 1994. Jim was happiest when surrounded by his children and their families, whether taking trips to Disneyland, camping, holiday gatherings, or a simple dinner and 'sleep-over.'
Jim was a man with great love for his Savior, Jesus Christ, his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was a mighty soldier for God and served faithfully, next to his loving brothers and sisters in Christ at Garden City Church. We celebrate his life, his love, and rejoice his promotion to be with Jesus Christ.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brothers John, Frank, George, sisters Mary, Marge, Florence, and Eleanor and daughter Dorothy Lee. Jim is survived by his wife and best friend, Dotty; sons David of Polson, Rick (Netta) of Kalispell, Jim (Diana) of Hamilton, and Ken (Heather) of Chesapeake, Virginia; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
The Kostecki Family wants to extend their deep appreciation to Partners in Home Care Hospice for their loving care of Jim this past year and to Dr. Sheehan for his diligent care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Strength Team Youth Camp or Garden City Church's Hellgate HS Jesus Lunch (both ministries are supported thru Garden City Church), or Partners in Home Care Hospice.
His urn will be placed at the Western Montana State Veteran Cemetery on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 12 noon with military honors. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Garden City Church, 1100 S. Higgins, followed by reception.