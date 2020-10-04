MISSOULA — James Arthur Flansburg, 82, of Missoula, passed away on Oct. 1, 2020 surrounded by family. Jim was born on June 7, 1938 in Havre to John and Emma (Faechner) Flansburg. He attended grade school in Box Elder and high school in Stevensville, prior to enlisting in the U.S. Navy at age 17. Jim proudly served aboard the USS Lofberg, a destroyer, and had the opportunity to travel throughout the Far East and Pacific Ocean. While in the Navy he worked as an electrician.

After serving his country, Jim returned to Montana and married the love of his life, Joyce Rocek. The couple made Missoula their home, raising three children which he loved dearly. Jim worked at Intermountain Lumber and returned to school, learning to operate mapping equipment. He was then hired by the U.S. Forest Service. He worked as a Montana licensed land surveyor and cartographer for the Lolo National Forest. Jim was especially proud that he was able to fly aboard helicopters and provide plotting data to fire crews to assist with fighting wildfires. His career with the Forest Service spanned 34 years before he retired in 1999.