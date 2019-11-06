MISSOULA — Our husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, James Burton Angstman (Burt), peacefully passed away on Nov. 4, 2019 in Missoula.
Burt was born in Princeton, Minnesota, on Dec. 4, 1925, to Margaret Walker and Forrest Angstman. The family moved to Montana in 1930 and made a living farming in Jefferson County. This began a lifelong love of the outdoors and all things nature.
Burt adored his older brother Bud and at 19 followed him into the Air Corps. Burt’s life was forever changed when Bud died in the Korean conflict on, what Burt said was his 100th mission from WWII and the Korea War. He talked of him rarely but would always shed a tear when he did. Burt was honorably discharged from the Air Corps in 1945.
After the war, Burt went on to graduate from University of Montana and went to work for the Soil Conservation Service (SCS) and Forest Service. He had many fond memories of helping build the infrastructure in Yellowstone National Park, managing the elk and bison populations and trapping and relocating the goats, sheep and antelope.
Burt met his wife, Mildred Kay Angstman (Kay), while working for the SCS in Ekalaka. They married on June 30, 1954. Sixty-five years and two children later, they were still inseparable.
Burt loved watching and supporting his children’s and grandchildren’s many sporting events. He and Kay rarely missed a game or meet. They were always our biggest fans. They traveled far and wide following Barry’s high school football games, and Sherry’s high school and Griz track meets. They continued their tradition of support with their grandchildren, and while they didn’t count, they must have attended hundreds of football and basketball games, soccer matches, and swim and track meets over the years.
After retirement, Burt and Kay traveled the country selling Native American jewelry and rugs they purchased in New Mexico. They enjoyed their “hobby” for several years and made many friends in the industry.
Burt is survived by his wife Kay, son Barry (Cathy), daughter Sherry (Mike) Murphy, five grandchildren, Christine and James (Mele) Angstman, Lauren, Matt and Erin Murphy and three great-grandchildren, Cortland, Carter and Colin Angstman.
He was a kind and loving soul who will be dearly missed.
A service will be held at Garden City Funeral Home (1705 W. Broadway St., Missoula, MT 59808) on Friday Nov. 8, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow the service at Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.