HELENA — It is with great sadness that the family of James C. Olson, 80, announces his passing on Saturday, Jan 4, 2020, in Helena after a battle with dementia.
Jim was born Dec. 18, 1939 to Clifford and Cecilia in Poplar. He graduated from Poplar High School in 1957. Upon graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army for over a year and transferred to the U.S. Army Reserves for seven years when he met and married Grace MacDonald from Wolf Point. After being honorably discharged he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Economics at Montana State College, Bozeman. In 1984 he moved his family to Missoula where he began his twenty eight year career as a Farmer’s Insurance agent.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Cecilia, and sister Jean. He is survived by his wife Grace of 55 years; his four sons John, Rob (wife Vicki), Rick (wife Megumi), and Scott (wife Maribeth), eleven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Apple Cooney Rehab of Helena and their incredible Hospice staff.
As per his request there will be no service. Jim's ashes will be spread at meaningful locations throughout the travels of his family.