James Charles (Boomer) Lane

Jim was an extremely passionate and dedicated person which resonated in his devotion to his loving wife and Daughter. He loved being a father and was always Amy's first call for advice, solicited and unsolicited, but always great advice. He and Amy are a lot alike with a very special relationship. He was so proud of his family. Jim was beyond proud when Amy graduated in 1998 from U of M with a degree in Business Finance. Jim was absolutely adored by his grandchildren, Lane and Jace which created a special bond. You could always see a twinkle in his eye just being with them and taking all of the family on special vacations.