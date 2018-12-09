MISSOULA — J.D. Mavity, 78, passed away peacefully on Dec. 1, 2018, at St Patrick Hospital in Missoula, with family by his side.
J.D. was born on March 2, 1940, in Fairview, to Max Edwin and Jane Margaret (Quilling) Mavity. He spent his early years in eastern Montana, living in Richland, Four Buttes, and Ismay with his brother and three sisters. The family later moved to Missoula where J.D. attended Lowell and Jefferson schools and then high school in Florence. In 1958 he enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Panama. He worked as a cook and was honored as an expert sharpshooter.
After his time in the Army he returned to Missoula and worked at the Bonner Sawmill, Typewriter Supply, Van Evans, and in 1970 started with the Missoula Cable Company where he would work as a service tech and locator through the many company changes and transitions for 37 years.
In 1962 J.D. married Donna Sharbono and they had two children, Connie Jean and James Douglas, Jr.
On March 1, 1971, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, J.D. married Liz (Betty Jane) Habets, and delighted in not only a new wife but a beautiful daughter, Angela Marie too. A son, Michael Alan was born Dec. 3 and completed their family.
J.D., also known as Doug or Jim to many, was a self-taught musician. He played the electric bass guitar, keyboard, and accordion. In the early 1970s he spent many years with his band The Ramblers performing around western Montana. He passed his love of classic country music to his children and grandchildren and always loved a good "jam session" with his brother Pete and anybody else who wanted to join in. Whenever a birthday, anniversary, or benefit happened, J.D.’s former band members and friends would happily re-group to provide the music.
J.D. was a member of the Missoula Jaycees, Knights of Columbus, long time Special Olympic volunteer, president of Thursday Night Mixed Bowling League, and was active at John XXIII/Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish. J.D. loved his children and eight grandchildren. He traveled to and attended as many of their games and events that he could. He was truly their biggest fan. He faithfully followed Montana Grizzly sports and shared that passion with his family. Anyone who knew J.D. knew he loved to drive. He was always more than willing to take a drive on the weekend or any evening up to the Mission Valley, down the Bitterroot, or just around the Missoula area where he spent the majority of his life. They took many afternoon drives were with their two dogs Taz and Todd down to Stevensville for an old-fashioned maple nut ice cream cone and a walk through the Lee Metcalf Refuge. After his retirement in 2008 he worked part-time for Beach Transportation, Avis and National rental cars. His co-workers and friends enjoyed his fun sense of humor. He and Liz enjoyed many trips together including Disneyland, Chicago, the Oregon Coast, Branson, Victoria, Canada and Alaska and Panama cruises.
J.D. is survived by his wife of 47 years, Liz, of Missoula, son J.D. Mavity, Jr. (Becky) of Newton, Kansas, daughter Angela Weimer (Chad) of Ronan, son Mike Mavity (Theresa) of Winnemucca, Nevada; grandchildren Kelly, Kaitlin, Makaliah, Macie, Makenna, Maxwell, Kenny, and Travis; great-grandchildren: Kylie, Connor, Kolby, Memphis, Payton and Elizabeth, and sisters Judy Corwin and Jane (Bob) Dicken of Yuma, Arizona, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Connie O’Hara, sister Marian McHatton and brother Pete Mavity.
Honorary pallbearers are J.D. Mavity, Jr., Mike Mavity, Maxwell Mavity, Chad Weimer, Brandon Mavity, Ray Mavity, Colby Prosper, and Kyle Prosper.
A memorial service is being planned for March of 2019 in Missoula, with interment at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery. Correspondence and condolences can be sent to 2315 Agnes Ave, Missoula MT 59801.