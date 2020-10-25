James E. Labbe - “Jim”

A tough old bear himself, he could deliver a stern message or give a look that told there would be no further discussion. And on the other hand, he liked nothing better than to tease with that twinkle in his blue eyes or even one up at a game of cards (which, by the way, was always contested; who would be the one to sit right next to him during these games?!) His older grandkids gave Grandpa a wide berth, just in case he might find an ear to tweek. The younger ones found a shared passion for his old cowboy movies and could occasionally be found on his lap while one was playing on tv.

Jim was one who enjoyed the outdoors, especially if he were hunting in Helmville, helping his buddy Bill Baker with cows at the ranch, driving through his old ranger district or any surrounding mountains; but NOT if it required him to pick huckleberries. The culmination of hunting season always ended with sausage making and smoking, where he took pride in passing this tradition down to his boys, making sure he “supervised” the annual party to ensure correct procedures were being followed. On many hot summer days he was the river shuttle for his daughters and friends, doing the drop off and occasionally the pickup, always taking a photo of the “inner tube bunch” as they waved and floated away. He took pleasure though, in the many family gatherings that were held throughout the years, and as you can imagine, with a family the size of his, there were many. He deserves credit for instilling a love of snowmobiling with his sons starting in the 1970’s and still going strong today.