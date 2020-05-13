× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — James E. Mayes, of Missoula, passed away on Sunday, May 10, surrounded by loved ones. Known to most as Jimmy or Jim, though if you had asked him what he liked to be called, he almost certainly would have told you that “most people just call me handsome.”

Jim was born on Nov. 19, 1926, the middle child of three in Long Beach, California, to Jim and Ethel Mayes. A natural athlete, he entertained himself as a young child by swinging from tree to tree around the perimeter of his yard and surfing with his homemade surfboard. In high school, he found his calling — track. Jim was naturally suited to the sport and excelled at the pole vault, triple jump and broad jump. In 1944, as a high school senior at Polytechnic High in Long Beach, he earned acclaim and the unofficial title of "pole vaulting ace" when he walked away ranked 4th nationally as a pole vaulter among both high school and college competitors. The record he set for vault with a bamboo pole still stands today.