MISSOULA — A Graveside Service with Military Honors for James E. McLellan will be held at the Western Montana State Veteran Cemetery on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 3 p.m. Jim, a US Navy veteran, passed away Feb. 9, 2019 at his home in Missoula at the age of 92. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com
