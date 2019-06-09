{{featured_button_text}}
Flag

Flag

MISSOULA — A Graveside Service with Military Honors for James E. McLellan will be held at the Western Montana State Veteran Cemetery on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 3 p.m. Jim, a US Navy veteran, passed away Feb. 9, 2019 at his home in Missoula at the age of 92. Condolences for the family may be left at cremationburialsocietyoftherockies.com

Celebrate
the life of: James E. McLellan
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.