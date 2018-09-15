MISSOULA — James “Ed” Gilchrist, age 78, of Missoula passed away on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, at his home in Missoula. Friends may call at Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory for visitation on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, from noon to 5 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home. A reception will follow in the funeral home’s community room and burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory.