James Edward Harvey
James Edward Harvey, 88, passed away December 18, 2020.
He was born on April 14, 1932 in Butte, Montana to the late Maurice Harvey and Gladys L. (Dennis) Harvey. James was a graduate of Missoula County High School. After graduating he worked at Highlander Beer Company and then the Missoula Highway Department. James served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952-1954. He worked at Boeing Aerospace Company for 39 years. James was a member of the American Legion Post 27 for 65 years. He was a member of the Aurora Nazarene Church before moving to Olathe and becoming a member of Westside Church of the Nazarene.
James is preceded in death by his parents; daughters: Tarea Lujan and Tami Kelley; and sister, Eunice Crain.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Lois Harvey; daughter, TyAnn Dunham and husband Philip; son, Todd Harvey and spouse Kathryn; 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; 1 great great granddaughter; 1 nephew, Lloyd; and many cousins.
Burial will be at Floral Hills Cemetery in Lynwood, WA.