James Edward Harvey

He was born on April 14, 1932 in Butte, Montana to the late Maurice Harvey and Gladys L. (Dennis) Harvey. James was a graduate of Missoula County High School. After graduating he worked at Highlander Beer Company and then the Missoula Highway Department. James served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952-1954. He worked at Boeing Aerospace Company for 39 years. James was a member of the American Legion Post 27 for 65 years. He was a member of the Aurora Nazarene Church before moving to Olathe and becoming a member of Westside Church of the Nazarene.