MISSOULA — James Edwin (ED) Gilchrist was born Dec. 19, 1939 in Denver, Colorado to James B. and Ethel Huchingson Gilchrist. He grew up on a 112,000-acre ranch in Silver City, New Mexico with his parents and sister Louise (Lou) until the sale of the ranch and their move to Durango, Colorado where Ed began middle school and then his entry into the New Mexico Military Institute and ROTC where he was a Distinguished Military Student upon graduation.
He graduated from the University of Denver with a BS/BA in finance and banking. After this graduation he was commissioned in the Army for two years as a 1st Lieutenant stationed at Fort Knox. After being discharged he entered Nashotah House Episcopal Seminary and was ordained as first a Deacon and then a Priest in Broomfield, Colorado. Ed's career then turned to the banking industry starting in Denver becoming Comptroller of Currency as Assistant National Bank Examiner. The finance industry took Ed to Farm Credit System; Production Credit Association where he was promoted to President of Western Montana PCA in Missoula, ultimately leading him to becoming an Agriculture Loan Officer at Ronan State Bank until his retirement. This placement was truly a wonderful experience for Ed and June while living in Ronan where customers and employees felt they were family. They then returned to live in Missoula to be closer to family.
Ed's first love in marriage was Gail and they were blessed with two sons, Mark and James. After the couple went their separate ways, Ed married June and loved and cherished her until her death in 2017.
With this marriage came six adult step-children. And these children had children; lots of children. Then came grandchildren and great-grandchildren. At this writing there is a total of 18 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren. So he became Grandpa Ed. Also with the stepchildren came new experiences such as camping, riding motorcycles on forest trails, square dancing, playing cowboy polo, babysitting and spending oodles and oodles on these grandchildren and families creating Christmases extraordinaire! What great times we had! Ed and mom opened their homes to this horde with loving arms. These were even celebrated together in June's nursing home after Ed wasn't able to care for her in their home due to her dementia.
Preceding Ed in death are his parents James B. and Ethel; sister Lou Preston, and wife June. When Ed's health began deteriorating he laughingly greed he was afflicted with ODTAA—One Dang Thing After Another! Ed loved the Lord Jesus Christ and we can imagine him and June dancing at the feet of Jesus in heaven.
Those losing Ed are sons; Jim and Mark, stepchildren (who he NEVER referred to as steps) Carolyn (Dave) Glidewell and four children and grandchildren; Buck (Julie) Smith and two children and grandchildren; Rob Smith and daughter and grandchildren; Doug (Jo) Smith and three children and grandchildren; George (Mary) Smith and two children and grandchildren; and Russ (Traci) and six children and grandchildren. AND the caregiver who made Ed's last year of life so much easier and more enjoyable every day, Lori. Thank you isn't enough for your friendship and love and aide to our Ed. He loved you as another daughter.
Our greatest joy is that Ed and June are now together in Jesus' arms laughing and loving with no earthly bounds or pain. It is well.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018 at 2 p.m. at Garden City Funeral Home.