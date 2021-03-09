James Erin Caplis

James Erin Caplis, 91, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 at St. Patrick Hospital of natural causes.

James was born on July 7th, 1929 in Missoula to William and Sarah (Lalonde) Caplis. As a child Jim lived and worked on the family farm with his 7 brothers and sisters west of Missoula and attended DeSmet school, a one room schoolhouse. After the family moved into town he attended St Francis Xavier Elementary School and Missoula County High School where he played basketball and football. Jim served daily mass as an alter boy at St. Francis church where he was an active member of the parish for his 91 years.

James was introduced to his future wife, Mary Ann “Molly” Kelly, by his cousin, Patricia (Caplis) Thaggard, at a local dance. On July 26th, 1958 Jim and Molly married in Butte. They spent many happy years together in Missoula where they welcomed a daughter, Kathy, and a son, James Patrick. Jim was a wonderful husband and father. Jim and Kathy logged many miles exploring the backroads in the five valleys looking for bears, beautiful rocks, and doing deliveries. Jim and his son enjoyed making pinewood derby cars and eating bratz at the Griz football games.