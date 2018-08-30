RONAN — Death is more universal than life. Everyone dies, but not everyone lives. Jim lived.
We love you.
James Ernest Paro, 77, passed away at his home in Ronan on Aug. 14, 2018. Jim was born in St. Ignatius on October 23, 1940, to Lester Paro Sr. and Mildred Paro. He was raised in Hot Springs.
Jim graduated from Hot Springs and went on to attend college at Northern Montana, Montana State University, University of Montana, and taught at Purdue University for the Ph.D. program as a professor. Jim received numerous writing and literary awards, including five first places and two Best of Contest awards in Purdue University’s annual Literary Awards Competition; awarded second prize, Best of Year for Fiction, From the Miscellany, a literary magazine. He published several poems, stories, and articles in various publications.
Jim married Diane Mason of Hot Springs in 1963 and has a son Kent Paro. They divorced in 1976. After a very long courtship he married Kristine Snyder.
Jim worked various jobs for the Tribe. From 1982 to 1987 he was the department head of CSKT Natural Resources Department. From 1987 to 1993 he was the president of S & K Electronics. For a short time he was comprehensive grant administrator for S & K Housing Authority, health systems planner for Tribal Health, 1995-1998 and for a short time he was administrative services division manager for Tribal Health. In 2001 Jim went to S & K Technologies as a management consultant and later was promoted to Aero Space as CEO. He retired in 2016 to his recliner.
Jim loved hunting with his brother Tom (Freddie), he also loved golfing with his buddies. He was a great pool player, bowler and loved horseshoes. Jim served two years as Tribal representative to the Flathead Basin Commission, a regional interagency environmental planning and oversight group. He served two terms on Board of Directors of Mission Mountain Country Club, Ronan, MT, during building of the golf course and clubhouse. He served as chairman of the Clubhouse Committee during clubhouse planning and construction. His hobbies and interests include hunting and fishing, reading, writing, golf, pool and cooking.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Lester Paro Jr. and sisters Karen Knight and Glena Winebrenner.
Jim is survived by his wife Kristine Paro. His son Kent (Chrissy) Paro, Amber (Chris) White, Carl (Dillon) Bishop, and Jeff (Danielle) Thill.
His grandchildren Payton, Kiley, Chantae, Trista, Savannah, Andrew, Brook, Jace and his beloved great grandchild Josephine.
His siblings Toni Mitchell, Penny Ross and Thomas Paro, all from Ronan, Montana, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sept. 8, Saturday 3 p.m. at the Ronan Community Center. Food will be provided. Bring your smiles and stories.
“I’ll Miss You Bucko!”
With all of the love in my heart,
Krissy