MISSOULA — James F. Curlin, 62, passed away on Aug. 31, 2019 at home due to health complications. Jim is survived by his brother Michael Curlin and sister Iris Moe, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and his beloved cat Maggie. Jim loved doing things with his life long friends and was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and cooking. Anything to do with the outdoors Jim was there. He lived life on his own terms and was happy doing so. You will be greatly missed. Happy Hunting.
