James Gene Shockley

In 1969, Jim went to Officers Candidate School and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the USMC. While in the Marines, he returned to the University of Montana to attend law school. He obtained his Jurist Doctor degree in 1976, and then practiced as a trial lawyer in the Marine Corps for 12 years.

Jim retired from the Marine Corps in February 1988, after achieving the rank of Major. He took the next year off, driving all over the United States to visit friends and relatives, as well as floating the entire length of the Yukon River by himself.

In 1989, Jim and Marilee moved to Victor opening their Law and CPA firms, with the support of their longtime friend John Hickman who was their secretary. Jim had a solo practice, including public defending, real estate law, estates, and other services.

In 1999, Jim became a Montana Legislator and served for six years in the House and eight years in the Senate. Jim specialized in legal services and penitentiaries. Jim was a bit of a maverick, often voting his conscience. Jim was helpful to both sides of the aisle. Jim was proud of his service to the State of Montana.