James H. Cole

He left teaching in 1975 but continued his involvement in education with his election to the Missoula County School District 1 school board, where he served from 1977 – 1983. Beginning in the summer of 1983, he was selected as one of Yellowstone National Park’s “Artists in Residence.” First at the Lake Hotel, then soon at the Old Faithful Inn, he met thousands of park visitors each year who enjoyed his unique artwork of wildlife burned on saddle leather with a wood burning tool. In the evenings, he would serenade Inn visitors from the balcony with an amazing repertoire of show tunes, folk songs, and popular music. In his signature Resistol hat, neck scarf, and cowboy attire, he often had hundreds of park visitors singing along to familiar tunes. He loved talking to people; his years as a successful artist at the Inn were very dear to him.

He and Lois were divorced in 1987. After his marriage to Patricia Eisenbise later that year, they moved to a beautiful property north of Gardiner, Montana, where he and Pat rejoiced in over 30 years together, fishing, horseback riding, and watching the daily parade of Montana wildlife around their home. They travelled to all parts of the United States, including following the Griz to many FCS national football championship games. He became interested in black powder shooting and mountain man rendezvous encampments and attended regional events. He was active in the Gardiner and Livingston communities and was elected president of the Park County Pioneer Society for 1997 – 98. Being able to help introduce his grandsons to fishing and hunting in the same wonderful Montana locations where he had learned as a boy was one of his great joys. In 2018 Jim and Pat moved back to Missoula to be closer to dear family and his beloved University of Montana and where Pat was grateful to have him at home with her until his death. One of his biggest disappointments was not getting to use his season football tickets to Grizzly football games this fall.