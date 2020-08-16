James H. Lodge

Perhaps Jim’s greatest achievement at Western was meeting his wife, Vicky Lusk. He told the story of when he first noticed her as a cheerleader on the sideline as he subbed out of a football game. The two were married in Dillon on Dec. 27, 1969. Just last year, they celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Jim graduated from Western in 1969 with a B.S. in Secondary Education, a major in Mathematics, a minor in PE, and a M.A. in counseling. The son of two educators, he was destined to be a teacher and embraced his vocation. He spent 42 years teaching, coaching, counseling, and mentoring kids. He often said that there was never a day that he did not look forward to going to school. He began his career in 1970 in Glasgow, where he taught and became the head football coach. Early on in his teaching career, he also joined the National Guard and spent six years serving his country.