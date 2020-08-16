MISSOULA — James H. Lodge (“Jim” or “Jimmy”), 73, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2020 at his home in Missoula after a short and courageous battle with prostate cancer. Jim’s wife Vicky and three daughters were by his side.
Jim was the oldest son of B.W. and Joyce (Loucks) Lodge. He was born on Jan. 24, 1947 in Glasgow. The family moved to Dillon in 1955. Jim spoke nostalgically of his “Dillon days,” remembering simpler times with his parents, his sister and brother, and a core group of friends that remained a part of his life until his last day.
Jim attended Beaverhead County High School where he had the unique experience of having his dad as his principal. He enjoyed high school, mostly because of his love of sports. He lettered three years in basketball, football, and track (pole vault). He played his favorite sport—baseball—during the summers. Although he was a sports kid, he graduated in the top ten of his class and participated in key club, student government, the “B” Club, and Boys State.
After high school, Jim spent his freshman year at Columbia Basin College playing football and baseball. In the fall of 1966, he transferred to Western Montana College, where he played one year of basketball and lettered three years in football and baseball, earning All-Conference honors in both sports. As a defensive back, and then quarterback, Jim was inducted into Western’s Football Hall of Fame. The baseball teams on which he played shortstop won conference and district championships, and in ’67, they fell just short of making it into the College World Series. As a member of the ’67 team, Jim was inducted into Western’s Baseball Hall of Fame. More than any championship, Jim loved the boys with whom he played. He kept them close to his heart and spoke with many of them within days before his passing.
Perhaps Jim’s greatest achievement at Western was meeting his wife, Vicky Lusk. He told the story of when he first noticed her as a cheerleader on the sideline as he subbed out of a football game. The two were married in Dillon on Dec. 27, 1969. Just last year, they celebrated 50 years of marriage.
Jim graduated from Western in 1969 with a B.S. in Secondary Education, a major in Mathematics, a minor in PE, and a M.A. in counseling. The son of two educators, he was destined to be a teacher and embraced his vocation. He spent 42 years teaching, coaching, counseling, and mentoring kids. He often said that there was never a day that he did not look forward to going to school. He began his career in 1970 in Glasgow, where he taught and became the head football coach. Early on in his teaching career, he also joined the National Guard and spent six years serving his country.
Jim and his family moved to Missoula in 1973 when he began teaching math at Hellgate High School. He transferred to Big Sky High School in 1980 during its inaugural year. He remained at Big Sky for over thirty years, switching to counseling for the second half of his career. He especially enjoyed his role as the senior guidance counselor in which he helped seniors navigate a college or career path. In addition to teaching, Jim coached a number of years, including coaching Hellgate’s first girls basketball team and assisting with varsity football at both Hellgate and Big Sky. Over the course of 42 years, Jim influenced countless students and made indelible friendships with his colleagues. His own kids and grandkids also benefited from his teaching as he tutored most of them in math at the kitchen counter. Recently, Western Montana College honored Jim’s commitment to education by inducting him into its Education Hall of Fame.
Alongside teaching, Jim devoted countless hours to Montana Boys State. He first attended as a delegate, then a counselor, and ultimately became the longest-serving Director of the program from 1980-2000. Many of Montana’s current and former leaders attended Montana Boys State.
Jim found a special niche in refereeing high school basketball. He refereed boys basketball games all over Montana for 27 years, including numerous state tournament and championship games. Between playing, refereeing, and following his kids and grandkids in sports, he stepped foot in nearly every gym in Montana. Whichever gym he entered, he reminisced with an old friend or made a new one. In 2003, Jim was inducted into the Montana Officials Association’s Hall of Fame.
Always the athlete at heart, Jim loved playing and watching sports. He continued to play baseball, and later softball, into his forties. Some of his best memories and friends were made on the baseball diamonds. He was a forever Dodgers’ fan and always cheered on his alma mater Western, the Griz, and Notre Dame.
Jim found his greatest joy in raising his three daughters—Kari, Kira, and Kaylee—with his wife Vicky. He taught them valuable lessons of working hard, persevering, finishing the task at hand, taking risks, asking questions, being a leader, being kind, never losing your sense of humor, and above all else, having faith. He loved and supported them throughout their lives, never missing a game or concert, being their go-to for advice, and showing up whenever they needed him. His dedication to his daughters extended to his eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He celebrated their uniqueness and treasured each moment with them.
Jim and Vicky spent a life together, building a house, going to garage sales and antique stores, selling real estate, sharing a love of history, raising their daughters, enjoying their grandchildren, and sharing a Christian faith. Together they found a spiritual home at the Christian Life Center in Missoula, where they made many lifelong friends. In the last years, they moved to a home on the Clark Fork River. Jim loved the quiet moments of doing yard work, following the life cycle of the bald eagles that nested on their property, and watching the ever-changing river.
Jim was a loving husband, dad, and grandpa. He was a good big brother, who loved nothing more than being with his sister Carol and brother Russ. He was a loyal friend, who cherished the relationships he made in all facets of his life. Jim measured the worth of his life by his relationships; and by his own standard, he lived a full and blessed one.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, B.W. and Joyce Lodge. Jim is survived by his wife Vicky (Lusk) Lodge; his daughters: Kari Lodge (Jason Lehtola), Kira Lodge (Justin Kruer), and Kaylee Kanning (Ethan); his grandchildren: Mika, Cecilee (Samuel), Tycen, Kade, Jace, Tate, Teagan, Addy, Anker, Anders, Anika; and his great grandchildren: Roman, King, and Isaiah; his siblings, Carol Skiles (Larry), and Russ Lodge (Micki); his niece Shanna (Bret) Evje; his nephew Ben (Kelsey) Lodge; and numerous cousins. The family will have a memorial service at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.