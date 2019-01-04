HOUSTON, Texas — James H. Lowney, 81, died peacefully on Dec. 19, 2018, at his home in Houston, Texas, following a long illness.
He leaves his beloved wife of 58 years, Marilyn (Tikkanen) Lowney, son, James C. Lowney, a grandson, Jaydon Santos of Bremerton, Washington, son-in-law, Gene Bronson of Maplewood, Minnesota, his brothers, William Lowney (Karen Callan) of Missoula, John E. Lowney, of Helena and a sister, Jeanne Lowney of Anaconda, as well as several nieces and nephews, and grand- nieces and nephews. His daughter, Lynette Renee Bronson, preceded in 2016.
Born in Butte, Montana, on June 26, 1937, Jim was the eldest of four children of James P. Lowney and Lucile Maillet. After graduating in 1955 from Anaconda Central High School, he attended Carroll College in Helena graduating in 1959. He received a NDEA fellowship to Arizona State University where he was awarded a master’s degree in 1964. During his career as an education services officer for the U.S. Air Force, Jim and his family resided in Mountain Home, Idaho, Plattsburgh, New York, Thailand, Turkey and Greece and traveled extensively throughout Asia and Europe.
Jim was involved with various civic organizations such as the Kiwanis Club, Literacy Volunteers Youth Planning Commission and Boy Scouts, Lions International, The Elks, and was also a Fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus.
Jim was deeply proud of being a Montanan and, despite living abroad for a good number of years, always found time to return to his family and friends in Montana.
He will be remembered for his unending enthusiasm for travel as well as discovering the newest and trendiest restaurants anywhere. Over the years, Jim enjoyed attending concerts, plays and cultural festivals in Houston and was an annual participant at the yearly Greek festival.