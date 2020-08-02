James Harold Weber

James will be remembered for his indomitable spirit and work ethic. He worked his way up from cleaning the meat department at Tidyman’s in Missoula to eventually becoming a journeyman meat cutter and department manager at Haggen in Woodinville. As a manager, James was respected and loved. He took joy in leading his staff and helping them grow, while having fun at work. He was a great boss.

Over the years, he dedicated himself to speaking Spanish and learning how to cut meat for different ethnicities because he could see the sadness in the eyes of customers from other countries who came to the meat counter and did not see what they were looking for. He felt that if he could learn their customs and cut meat according to the traditions of many different ethnic groups, he could use his expertise to help give people a taste of home, a taste of comfort amid their isolation in America.

The same strong hands that hauled large frozen slabs of meat and cut them delicately with care for 30 years also lifted up his nine beloved nieces and nephews. His amazing way of creating fun from thin air and lighthearted approach to life is already terribly missed. For many who have met James, he will go down in history as, “The funniest person I ever met.” James had a great voice, loved to sing and knew the words to hundreds of songs.