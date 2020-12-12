ST. IGNATIUS — James Henry Dally, 68, passed away Dec. 8, 2020, in Kalispell while surrounded by his family.

Born Dec. 14, 1951, in California, he was the son of Nick and June Dally. His early childhood was filled with many adventures, lots of laughs and even more love. He had many jobs in his life, from brick laying, concrete work, tree planting, a trucker, a salesperson like no other, carpenter, horticulturist to one of his favorites being a substitute at the high school.

He will always be remembered for being very honest, but very fair at the same time. He will be missed by those who took in his wisdom He was an avid outdoorsman with his favorite being camping with his family, and just driving around the mountains with his wife and children. He also really loved riding motorcycles.