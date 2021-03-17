James Hodge Davis
DRUMMOND ~ James H. “Jim", "Jimbo”, Davis, 64, of Drummond, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his home.
He was born May 23, 1956 in Perrysburg, Ohio to John Owen and Elizabeth (Booker) Davis.
Jim is survived by his partner, Janelle Cook; two sons, Kyle Bidwell of Port Orchard, Washington, Ty Davis of Lincoln, Montana; three sisters, Victoria (George) Pfohl of West Falls, New York, Betsy Davis of Perrysburg, Ohio, Charlie Hepker, Brother -In Law of Boca Raton, Fla, Peggy (Lou) Marinaro of Ann Arbor, Michigan and one granddaughter, Kaylynn Bidwell of Port Orchard, Washington. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, John B. Davis and one sister, Katherine Glaenzer.
Jim's love of the timber industry and the great outdoors led to him starting Bearmouth Logging in 1978. For over 40 years he operated and managed timber property including the family properties Rivercrest West in Drummond and Crestland in Georgia.
Jim was so proud to be part of the Drummond Community. In addition to his support of many Drummond organizations, he had been a member of the Drummond Kiwanis Club and the Drummond Volunteer Fire Department.
A worldwide traveler and lover of adventure, Jim was an avid photographer of the beauty nature had to offer. He enjoyed sports of all kinds, particularly soccer, track and field throughout his teens. . Later, he loved being apart of League Softball in Montana. He enjoyed watching and supporting local Drummond athletic teams. One of his greatest passions was riding his Harley both near and far. His ride through Australia and his runs in Laughlin Nevada were among his favorites.
You can't describe all the forms Jimbo's zest for life took over the course of his life. But finally, one that must be remembered is his great gift for sharing the celebrations of friends' and families' life events. Jimbo loved a good party and hosted many a fine one himself.
Jim's Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Drummond High School gymnasium. Family friend, Charlie Parke, will officiate.
Memorial donations may be made to a local Drummond charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula