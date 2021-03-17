James Hodge Davis

DRUMMOND ~ James H. “Jim", "Jimbo”, Davis, 64, of Drummond, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his home.

He was born May 23, 1956 in Perrysburg, Ohio to John Owen and Elizabeth (Booker) Davis.

Jim is survived by his partner, Janelle Cook; two sons, Kyle Bidwell of Port Orchard, Washington, Ty Davis of Lincoln, Montana; three sisters, Victoria (George) Pfohl of West Falls, New York, Betsy Davis of Perrysburg, Ohio, Charlie Hepker, Brother -In Law of Boca Raton, Fla, Peggy (Lou) Marinaro of Ann Arbor, Michigan and one granddaughter, Kaylynn Bidwell of Port Orchard, Washington. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, John B. Davis and one sister, Katherine Glaenzer.

Jim's love of the timber industry and the great outdoors led to him starting Bearmouth Logging in 1978. For over 40 years he operated and managed timber property including the family properties Rivercrest West in Drummond and Crestland in Georgia.

Jim was so proud to be part of the Drummond Community. In addition to his support of many Drummond organizations, he had been a member of the Drummond Kiwanis Club and the Drummond Volunteer Fire Department.