James J. Lennox

11/20/1938 - 4/4/2021

James Jacob Lennox, 82, of Portage, Michigan passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021. James was born No. 20, 1938 in Missoula, MT to James and Eleanore Lennox. Jim retired from The Upjohn Co. in 1996. He loved his children, fishing, collecting books and minerals.

Jim is survived by his wife Vicki J. Lennox of nearly 60 years, children James M Lennox, Kristen M Lesman and Scott J Lennox and his grandson whom he raised Jeremy R Lennox. Jim and Vicki have nine grandchildren. He is also survived by his three sisters Linda Lennox, Penny Creighton and husband Michael of Missoula and Diane Orndorff of Renton, WA.

Jim passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones. He will be truly missed.