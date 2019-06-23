MISSOULA — James (Jim) Flightner passed away on June 12, 2019. He was 85.
Son of J.K. and Ruth Flightner, Jim was born in Missoula, Aug. 12, 1933. His father was a high school science teacher who learned the craft of teaching in several Eastern Washington high schools before settling permanently in his home town of Darby. His mother, an avid reader, was a town librarian and encouraged Jim’s innate curiosity. Jim spent his formative high school years in Darby being actively involved in sports and, especially, enjoying fishing and backpacking in the nearby Bitterroot canyons. He graduated from high school in 1950.
After high school, Jim enrolled in the U of M. Uncertain of his career goals, he majored in several academic disciplines before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in 1953. His service included 18 months as an electronic technician at Far East Headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. He continued to harbor a deep respect for the Japanese people and culture throughout his life.
Many of Jim’s Air Force colleagues were Puerto Rican. This contact stirred his interest in Spanish language and culture and he pursued this interest after returning to civil life by earning an master's degree in Spanish in 1962 at UM. After that, he worked as an instructor for several years, then lived and studied in Spain before earning a doctorate in Spanish summa cum laude at SUNY Buffalo.
While a student in Buffalo, Jim married Maureen Matthews on Aug. 16, 1969, in Somerset, Massachusetts, and returned to Missoula to teach at UM until his retirement in 2000. In the spring of 1973, Jim started the first study abroad program for students in Spanish in Patzcuaro, Mexico.
During his years at UM, he advanced to the rank of full professor and became associate dean and dean of the College of Arts and Sciences from 1984 until his retirement in 2000. Jim was dedicated to the principles of a broad general education for all students and served as chair of UM’s General Education Committee, which established the general education guidelines.
He was also instrumental in enhancing science research by fusing several science departments into the Division of Biological Sciences. He worked tirelessly with the Native American communities in Montana to encourage increased Native American enrollment and success at UM. During his service as dean, Jim was awarded the University’s first Diversity Award, the Robert Pantzer award and the Academic Administrative Award. An appreciative faculty established a student scholarship in his name upon his retirement.
Jim was very dedicated to his wife, children, family and friends. He never missed one of his children’s swim meets and he loved planning family trips. One of his greatest joys was sharing his wanderlust with his wife and children. Jim also loved reading, gardening, fishing, camping, and backpacking, especially in his beloved Bitterroot Mountains.
Jim is survived by his wife Maureen of 49 years, son Barry, and daughter Ramona. He is also survived by his brother, Gary, his nephews Gregory and Todd, niece Jodi, numerous great nieces and nephews, his sister-in-law Sheila and many friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. J. Michael Caldwell for his wonderful care and support, Kate Baker, DPT for her skill, dedication, and friendship, and the nurses and physicians at St. Patrick ER for their exceptional care.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Flightner Scholarship at the University of Montana Foundation.
The University of Montana Foundation
P.O. Box 7159
Missoula, MT 59807
Please note in memo line: “For Flightner scholarship in memory of Jim Flightner”
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.