James “Jim” Hasterlik

For 100 years and 103 days, James “Jim” Hasterlik lived his life with incentive and a thirst for words.

On May 7, 2023, Jim sipped his last coffee and whiskey ditch, to leave behind many hats, slips of paper, and countless pairs of well-worn shoes.

“Little Jimmy” was born to James Albert and Estella (Creel) Hasterlik on a -40 degree day, January 24, 1923. Winter in his blood, it became the season that carved a deep passion for snow, into his life. Jim set into motion the GF High School Ski Club in 1939, the Ski Hut in 1962, and the infamous Ski Bums in 1963.

Jim met, in 1944, the “love of his life,” Betty Lou Philpott on the ski train to Stephens Pass, WA. He knew she was “it” when after a fun ski day, Betty joined him for a full moon walk on the snow. A proposal on New Years turned to marriage, September 9, 1949, in Seattle, WA.

The 40's found Jim serving in the U.S. Navy, assigned to the 7th fleet, South Pacific, in WWII, earning a B.A. from WSC, Pullman in Hotel/ Restaurant Management, and marrying his lovely Betty. The Bob Marshall drew Jim in for a week's horse pack trip with sister, Lucy Phelps and a summer in Gates Park, repairing 20 miles of telephone line, on foot, with Paul Hazel.

The 50's brought Jim and Betty back to Montana for a better lifestyle and home to raise a new family, Steve, Susan, and Kate. Together, they purchased the Neihart General Store (1952) and 50 acres of land, named by Betty as “Karamu,” Swahili for “place of enjoyment”. Jim also served as Neihart's town mayor and ranger for the Belt Creek Ranger Station.

The 60's carved a big turn, for Jim, into the ski industry. A season managing the Big Mountain Lodge at Whitefish Ski Area and helping with the development of King's Hill Ski Area; Jim and Betty, along with Butch Jones, built the A-frame Ski Hut, at King's Hill. Serving up hot cider, high fashion, and ski rentals! Moving from Neihart to Great Falls (1966), they opened the Ski Hut in the newly built Holiday Village Mall. Jim was one of the “original 7 Ski Bums.” Sharing over 30 years of ski trips with these men, Jim missed just one trip. At 84, he swept down the Hallo for his last day of turns.

The 70's found Jim successful as a leading businessman and family man of now, three grown children. Summers were spent at Karamu, building the swimming pool and sauna, with the help of friends and family, for all to enjoy.

For the next two decades, with the closure of the Ski Hut and Betty's passing, due to Alzheimer's, Jim built on the shared visions they had for Karamu, finishing the last cabin in 2020. The community of Neihart became his neighborhood and family.

What kept James, Jim, Jimmy ALIVE for so long? Hot coffee to start and a whiskey ditch to finish his day. His passion for skiing, fly-fishing, and love for family and life-long friends to call. And, he truly believed in his own motto, “activate or vegetate!”

After kicking Covid at age 99, he volunteered to move to Peace Hospice at 100, living at home had become too risky. With their excellent care and loving ear for his stories, he passed as he lived, with incentive to stand up on his last morning. To step on the gas pedal, road trip! To ski with his girl, Betty, no doubt.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; son, Steven and sisters, Jeanette and Lucille. He is survived by his daughters, Susan (Greg) Werner and Kate (Tim) Hasterlik-Ibey; and daughter-in-law, Megan Limberger; with six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several loving nieces and nephews.

In memory of Jim Hasterlik, donations can be given to Peace Hospice of Great Falls.

Family and friends would love to hear your stories of time spent with Jim! Please send stories by email to jimremembered100@gmail.com or Box 16061, Missoula, MT, 59808.

Jim's Life Celebration Party will be held July 15-16th, at the Community Town Park, Neihart, MT. Pig roast, potluck and all stories welcome! Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.