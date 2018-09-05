POLSON — James “Jim” Hayes, 88, of Polson, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, at the Polson Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services are planned for Wednesday, Sept. 12, 1 p.m. at The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory, 101 Sixth Ave. E., Polson. Interment with military honors will follow at Lakeview Cemtery, Polson. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory, Polson, is assisting the Hayes family with arrangements.