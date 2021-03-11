James (Jim) Henry Simmons

HAMILTON - James (Jim) Henry Simmons passed this life peacefully and was reunited with the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Virginia (Gena)Coloff Simmons, November 22, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born at the family ranch on Gird's creek east of Hamilton to Clifford and Nellie Simmons in March of 1930. Nellie died of complications due to childbirth, so Clifford raised Jim and his older brother Clarence and Sister Mary on the ranch as a single parent. His brother Clarence suffered irreparable brain damage from an illness at age 8. Typically, older brothers look after younger brothers, but because of Clarence's disability Jim became the protector of Clarence. As a result he grew up confident, courageous, and a bit scrappy.

He became acquainted with the best friend of a neighbor girl, but they were not very friendly to each other at the time. Jim graduated Hamilton High School in 1948 and joined the Army in 1949 so that he could get automotive mechanics training. The Korean War broke out and his enlistment was extended by a year. He was honorably discharged in 1953 and was always proud of his service in Korea, and especially because he was RA (regular army) and not a draftee. While in Korea, a romance began to blossom in letters with that friend of his neighbor, Virginia (Gena) Coloff, later that year they were married.