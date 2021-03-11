James (Jim) Henry Simmons
HAMILTON - James (Jim) Henry Simmons passed this life peacefully and was reunited with the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Virginia (Gena)Coloff Simmons, November 22, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born at the family ranch on Gird's creek east of Hamilton to Clifford and Nellie Simmons in March of 1930. Nellie died of complications due to childbirth, so Clifford raised Jim and his older brother Clarence and Sister Mary on the ranch as a single parent. His brother Clarence suffered irreparable brain damage from an illness at age 8. Typically, older brothers look after younger brothers, but because of Clarence's disability Jim became the protector of Clarence. As a result he grew up confident, courageous, and a bit scrappy.
He became acquainted with the best friend of a neighbor girl, but they were not very friendly to each other at the time. Jim graduated Hamilton High School in 1948 and joined the Army in 1949 so that he could get automotive mechanics training. The Korean War broke out and his enlistment was extended by a year. He was honorably discharged in 1953 and was always proud of his service in Korea, and especially because he was RA (regular army) and not a draftee. While in Korea, a romance began to blossom in letters with that friend of his neighbor, Virginia (Gena) Coloff, later that year they were married.
They settled into the small white house on First Street and began to raise a family, first was Deb, then Doug, baby Dana who died as an infant, Craig, Anita, and Eric. Jim and Gena went into business taking up a lease on the Union 76 service station. In 1964 at age 34 he was stricken with a severe heart attack that forced a career change. Doctors at the time said he would be lucky to live to be 60. In Jim fashion, he just determined to live, not as a heart patient, but as a cub master, baseball and softball coach, Sunday school teacher, conscientious employee, friend, and in other roles to many, but always husband and father first. He began working at the Rocky Mountain Lab shortly after recovering from his heart attack and retired 31 years later. While working at RML he became one of the most capable Biological Lab Technicians at the lab despite having only a high school education.
His devotion to Gena was complete, helping her endure the loss of a child, encouraging her as Avon Lady, in a Credit union career, numerous special causes, being the final supporting word in conflicts with children, and as her full-time care giver in the last years of their life on First Street. As a father he attended many Girl Scout father daughter banquets, Cub Scout Blue and Gold Banquets, drove buses for Girl Scout and Boy Scout camps, engaged in all manner of play, particularly kick the can, and modeled the values that a good father and husband should have. His family grew to include daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and extended family additions with whom he shared the same steady loving presence and playful nature that he had for his own children.
Except for the 3 years he served in the army, Jim lived his entire life in the Bitterroot and its distractions were not lost on him. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed frequent picnics, and evening car rides on the back roads of the valley. At any moment you could hear him say “let's load up and go……”. Like his father, he was a lifetime member of the Hamilton Eagles Aerie 1693 and a longtime member of the Hamilton American Legion Post 47. He served on boards and committees in Scouts and for his church, was a frequent attendee at public comment sessions on hunting and fishing issues, particularly regarding public access, and on the residents' council at Valley View Estates.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister, son Dana, son Craig, grandson Chris, great grandson Kooper, and the love of his life Gena. He is survived by his children Deb (Linsey) Strickland of Hamilton, Doug (Rebecca) Simmons of Hamilton, Anita (Jeff) John of Hamilton, Eric (Debora) Simmons of Lonerock, and add on Son Tim (Susan) Parks of Hamilton. Also by his special sister-in-law Alice Foster of Hamilton, nieces Meredith (Stephen) Leatham of Ogden UT and Leigh Foster of Phoenix AZ, Grandchildren; Dana, Jeni, Nikole, Ryan, Craig, Patrick, Janial, Andrew, Julie, Robert, Tyler, Jenna, and 19 great Grandchildren.
A celebration of Jim's life is planned to be held at Daly Leach Chapel Saturday March 27th at 11 am. Private urn placement in the family plot at the Corvallis Cemetery with Military Honors will follow. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hamilton Eagles, Aerie 1693 or a charity of the donor's choice. The service will be live-streamed and condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.