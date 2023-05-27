Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

James (Jim) J. Cole, Sr.

James (Jim) J. Cole, Sr., 91, of Kalispell, MT passed away May 21, 2023, from natural causes. He was born into the family of Ralph and Violet Cole, April 6, 1932, in Charlo, MT, the seventh of eight children. The family moved to Pablo when he was a toddler. He attended Pablo elementary and Polson High. In high school he played the clarinet and was on the track team where he set a state record in the low hurdles. While growing up in Pablo, his best friend was his younger brother Frank. They had a lifetime of fun and adventures. One of his most notable accomplishments was as a young teenager. He sat down at his mom's piano and taught himself how to play classical music. He was very gifted. He began lessons with the Dean of Music at the University of Montana from 8 - 12th grade.

In 1952-56 he served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He and his brother, Frank, were on the USS Stembel DD644 Destroyer. In December 1953 he returned home to Pablo to marry his childhood friend and sweetheart Lora (Houle) Cole. They returned to San Diego and began their 69 year marriage. Their first son, Jim jr., was born in San Diego, December 1954. When Jim was discharged from the Navy, they returned home to Montana and moved to Missoula. A second son, Kenny, and two daughters, Patty and Sue, joined the family over the next six years. Jim worked many jobs before joining the Missoula Police Dept. in 1959. He once again joined his brother Frank, this time in law enforcement. He was employed with the MPD from 1959-1975. After retiring as a lieutenant from MPD, he worked at Stone Container and Cole Campers.

Jim loved to go camping and years of memories were made with uncles, aunts and cousins. Jim and Lora, Frank and Helen, and Evelyn and Earl spent many summers fishing, camping, traveling and touring the country. Their favorite camping place was Apgar in Glacier National Park. Jim and Lora were blessed to live on Flathead Lake. He, along with the help of many family members, built “the cabin” which was their home for 30 years. Swimming, boating, fishing, BBQ's, Holidays, and birthdays were more fun at the cabin!

Jim was proceeded in death by his son Kenneth, his parents Ralph and Violet. Siblings Bob, Ralph, Art, Evelyn, Dorothy, Charles, and Frank. Jim is survived by his wife Lora (Houle) Cole, son Jim jr. (Brenda), Daughters Patty (Ken) Louden, and Susan (Ron) Reiman. Grandchildren Nicholas (Jaa) Cole, Kyle Cole, Gregory (Sarah) Louden, Carrie (Dave) Fennessy, Kevin (Amelia) Louden, Jill (Ryan) Thomas, Meagan Reiman, Stephanie (Nathan) Knox, and Cole (Hannah) Reiman. Eleven great grandchildren; Alex, Tyler, Michael, Conner, Dillon, Ryan, Brinkley, Kenton, Silas, Leo, and Hattie.

A memorial service will be held May 30th at 11 a.m. at Johnson - Gloschat Funeral Home, 525 S. Main with a reception to follow at Central Bible Church, 902 1st Ave. E.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the NWMT Veteran's Food Pantry, 1349 Hwy 2 East, Evergreen.

Arrangements are under the care of Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home in Kalispell.