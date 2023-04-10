James “Jim” Loran, 80, of Missoula, Montana, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Providence St. Patrick Hospital. The visitation will be at Garden City Funeral Home, 1705 West Broadway, on Wednesday, April 12, the public will be welcomed from 5-7 p.m. The Vigil-Rosary will be at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be Thursday, April 13, at 10:30 am at St. Francis Xavier, 420 West Pine Street. Burial will be at 12 Noon at Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery 1911 Tower St. Service are under the direction of Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.