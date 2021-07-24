James “Jim” McDonald

James “Jim” McDonald passed away at his home on July 6, 2021, at the age of 70. While medical professionals will say his passing resulted from a valiant nine-year battle with Stage IV Thymoma, those closest to Jim believe it's more likely that he passed away on purpose, to avoid having to yell at another “lying creature from the swamp” on the news. Jim's coveted remote control has not been seen since his passing, which can only mean that in true Jim-fashion, he took it with him to stake his permanent claim over the TV (and according to his wife, drive her crazy in perpetuity).

Jim was born to Beverly and Robert McDonald in Marseilles, Illinois on May 27, 1951. It was from these two wonderful humans that Jim acquired his work ethic and family values, as well as his hatred for peas (an aversion he would later escalate to include all vegetables and anything green). And it was from his two not-as-wonderful younger siblings and their Purple Cup brawls, that he acquired his patience, strength, and quick wit. Jim also learned perseverance through hardship early in life, after losing his father as a teen. He would embody these traits throughout his life, but especially as he faced countless physical obstacles in recent years.